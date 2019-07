View this post on Instagram

☀️<GRATITUDE>☀️ I’ve always felt like the studio was my cocoon/safe haven. For a LONG time I never invited producers or was even open to creative suggestions from anyone. I couldn’t ask for a better first experience with co-producing an album. Having another perspective other than mine in the studio really brought this album TO LIFE ‼️Stream ‘WILLOW’ for clear skin 😂