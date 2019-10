View this post on Instagram

Stacked heads 👥 I had no clue what was to come of these shots 🤷🏻‍♂️ Lauren and Nat were shooting with these dresses and I just decided to stack them up and do a human Tetris lol! What do you guys think? • • I'm now offering 1 on 1 editing lessons via Skype or in person! DM me for rates! • • Model: @nat_torious @laurengav_ BTS: @victoralejandrogm Assist: @kadeemiii